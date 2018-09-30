Suspected Sea Pirates Raid Police Stations, Kill 2 Officers, Cart Away Ammunition in Delta

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates in army uniform, were reported to have invaded the Aboh Police Divisional Headquarters, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State and shot dead police officers.

It was gathered that one other police officer was left in critical condition and receiving treatment in the hospital while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The gunmen, sources said, arrived the community at about 2 a.m on Saturday and opened fire at police officers that were on duty at the station and also made away with some ammunition.

Giving details of the incident, a source in the community said: “The police were taken unawares by the gunmen. They attacked the police station, killed two police officers and the ones that survived escaped with injuries.

“One of the police officers died on the spot and the other one died on the way to the hospital while the ones that are injured are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“They also made away with ammunitions at the police station. A plain clothed female police officer who was at the gate of the police station escaped unhurt after she told the gunmen that she was a flood victim who came to seek refuge at the police station.

“When they left there, they went to the Marine Police post in the community and stole the engine of a patrol boat.”

Another source who also spoke on the development said the gunmen also went to Ndoni community Marine Police and opened fire at them. He added: “They stole the engine of an abandoned military patrol boat thete.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the incident, saying two police officers were killed.

He said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.

