Three Lecturers Abducted in Kaduna State

Staff and students of Shehu Idris College of Health, Makarfi, Kaduna State, have been thrown into sad mood.
This followed the abduction of three academic staff of the school by unknown gang.
The victims were said to have been abducted on Sunday on their way travelling to Makarfi from Zaria within the state.
Among the kidnapped lecturers are two women, Rabi Dogo and Halimatu Malam, and the director of the institution’s dental school, identified as Dr. Akawo.
Confirming the incident, Ahmed Rahama, a staff of the institution, said the lecturers were kidnapped on Sunday evening.
“We are all not happy at all here. It is indeed a sad event.
“The department had some members of the dental association who visited the school but were lodged in a hotel in Zaria.
“We understand they travelled to Zaria where they had a brief meeting with them that Sunday. And on their way back to Makarfi, they were kidnapped.
Rahama said the kidnappers took the three lecturers in their cars and kept the director’s car at a junction close to Makarfi town.
He said the police in Makarfi are in custody of the director’s car.
The police have not issued any statement yet.

