Tinubu’s Company, Alphabeta Accused of Alleged Money Laundering, Tax Evasion, Compromised by Govt Officials

A former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Alphabeta Consulting Limited and Alphabeta Consulting LLP, Dapo Apara, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), alleging that the company was engaged in under the table dealings and compromised by government officials.

He said the company, said to be owned by the All Progressives Congresss National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is seriously engaged in money laundering and manipulation of its books to short change the government through tax evasion.

The Lagos-based management, information systems and technology consulting firm has been the revenue mobilization and collection advisor to the Lagos State Government for years.

However, the petitioner said the firm has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money laundering scheme, tax evasion, amongst other vices.

In a petition to the EFCC through his law firm of Adetunji Shoyoye & Associates, Apara accused the consulting firm of laundering over a N100bn for top government officials.

The petition, titled: PETITION OF A CASE OF MONEY LAUNDERING, TAX EVASION, FRAUD RUNNING INTO OVER N100,000,000 (ONE HUNDRED BILLION NAIRA) AGAINST ALPHA BETA CONSULTING LIMITED AND ALPHA BETA LLP, reads:

“We are solicitors to Mr. Dapo Apara, hereinafter referred to as our client, and we have his full consent and instruction to write you this petition.

“We must first of all thank you and your great organization for the good work you are doing in our country to rid it of corruption, fraud and other vices.

“It is however sad that as much as you are trying, some people are hell bent on continually giving the country a bad name and bringing discredit to the Nation and well-meaning Nigerians. One of such is ALPHABETA CONSULTING LIMITED AND ALPHABETA LLP.

“The company was incorporated in the year 2002 to carry on the business of Tax Consulting amongst others and our client was the originator of the laudable business idea.

“It is sad however that years down the line, the company has become an avenue for official corruption of government officials, a conduit pipe for massive money laundering scheme, tax evasion amongst other vices.

“Over the years, the company is being protected and shielded by some powerful politicians and people in the society which made them to always boast of being untouchable, but our client feeling the need not to keep quiet again and strengthened by his believe in the fact that the government of President Muhammed Buhari is keen on fighting corruption which has been the bane of our country, is of the firm believe that its time to expose and open the can of worm called ALPHABETA CONSULTING.

“Our client is of the firm believe that it is time for the Commission to step in and conduct a holistic investigation into the activities of ALPHABETA CONSULTING LIMITED AND ALPHABETA LLP, with a view to uncovering the massive corruption, money laundering, tax evasion etc going on in the company. Kindly note that one of the companies being used to perpetrate money laundering by the company is still another company named Ocean Trust Limited.

“The only hope of our Client and indeed the teeming Nigerians who are victims of the crimes being perpetrated by these companies, in seeking justice is the Commission which we strongly believe in and therefore call on the commission to cause a holistic investigation into this case and all involved with the aim of bringing these criminals to justice, and not allow their claims of being untouchable to evalidated.

“Kindly note sir that as our client is willing and able to provide information to substantiate the claims, though we will plead for these to be done through us as he is presently fearing for his life having been receiving death threat from a lot of quarters because of this case.

“The details and address of the company is: ALPHABETA CONSULTING LLP, WATER HOUSE HEADQUARTERS 1ST FLOOR, LAGOS STATE WATER CORPORATION, IJORA CAUSE WAY, IJORA LAGOS.

“While thanking you for your continual cooperation, kindly accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

It was signed by Adetunji Adegboyega, Esq.

