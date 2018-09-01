Tragedy: Army Loses Over 30 Soldiers to Boko Haram Attack in Borno

There are indications that Boko Haram insurgents in camouflage military uniform over ran an army camp in Borno State on Thursday, killing more than 30 soldiers, including an officer.

The insurgents were reported to have also injured two officers and 17 soldiers.

The Boko Haram fighters reportedly stormed the military unit in Zari, a small community north of Maiduguri and near the border with Niger, shot anything on sight while carting away military wares

They stormed the unit in 12 gun trucks, accompanied by other fighters,who came on foot, at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the report said.

Sources said the gallant Nigerian troops initially fought to repel the terrorists but that their effort failed at a point and the insurgents broke into the camp after about an hour of exchange of gunfire.

An unknown number of troops could still not be accounted for as at Saturday morning, the sources said.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in conjunction with troops from the 145 Battalion, this website learnt.

The wounded officers and men were evacuated to the Nigerian Army 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maiduguri.

Two of our sources said the terrorists made away with armoured personnel carriers, anti-aircraft guns, water tanker, utility trucks, ambulances and other equipment.

They also burnt satellite communication equipment and destroyed makeshift tents inside the camp, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Nigerian Army spokesperson has not responded to the attack

But Col. Onyema Nwakchukwu, spokesperson for the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, Friday, said soldiers killed many Boko Haram insurgents when they repelled the attack.

