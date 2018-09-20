Train Kills Cyclist, Police Inspector in Lagos

A commercial motorcycle operator, popularly called ‘Okada,’ and a policeman have been crushed to death at PWD Bus Stop, on Agege Motor Road, Lagos.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at about 10 am on Wednesday when the okada rider, with the policeman as passenger, was trying to navigate the rail track into Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja G.R.A.

It was learnt that the Okada rider had sighted the train, which was en-route Ijoko, Ogun State, but in an attempt to navigate the rail track before its arrival proved abortive and was crushed to death.

The charred bodies of the victims and their personal property were sighted scattered along the rail track.

A petty trader at the scene, Mrs. Adejoke Salawu, said documents recovered from the accident scene indicated that the passenger was a policeman.

According to her, the Okada rider met his death when he attempted to beat the fast approaching train.

“But he ran out of luck when his motorbike got stuck on the rail track at that spot.

“The train crushed the rider and his passenger on the spot. After the accident, what we saw was their charred bodies and their blood splashed on the rail track,” she said.

Another eyewitness argued that the trees along the rail track must have deceived the Okada rider, prompting him to embark on the act that claimed his life.

Confirming the accident, Public Affairs Officer, Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps, LNSC, Afolabi Olawale, said that LNSC personnel recovered the bodies.

He said: “Our men were the early responder to the scene and recovered two charred bodies and their motorcycle from the scene. We have handed them over to Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS.”

