Tremor in Abuja: No Cause for Alarm – NGSA

The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Friday, said there is no cause for alarm over the tremor which occurred on Wednesday in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja.

The Director General, NGSA, Alex Nwegbu, stated this at a media briefing on the current development of the occurrence.

Nwegbu said the agency had since deployed its officers to Mpape and environs to carry out full scale investigation.

According to him there is no threat for now, and advised residents to move out of their houses if the vibration continues.

He also added that the Buhari-led government has procured six earthquake monitoring seismograms to enable proper monitoring of all ground disturbances, and the installation has began in the six geopolitical zones of the country for safety of citizens.

He said: “There is absolutely no cause for alarm over the tremor which occurred in Mpape. The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, received the news of a ground shaking experienced the inhabitants of Mpape and surrounding environments on the 5th of September.

“The agency despatched a team of geologists and geophysicists on a fact finding mission. We discovered that there were no cracks on the houses of residents. We have not concluded on what triggered the tremor. “Preliminary findings indicated that analysis of the regional airborne geophysical data has identified the area to have undergone series of tectonic activities leading to structural emplacement.

“Some of these structures are deeply seated, broad and extensive and could serve as channel for stress discipation.

“This preliminary investigation therefore associate the tremor to quarrying activities in the area which involve intense​ blasting that led to stress accumulation.”

He added that:

“The accumulated stress was then released as seismic energy triggering the ground shake. “The intensity of the tremor is estimated to be 3 and 3.5 on the Modified Mercalli scale since the investigating team did not observe any visible damage such as cracks, shuttering on windows or colouration of ground water.”

He also assured that the agency will keep close monitoring for the next 48 hours to fully unravel immediate and remote causes of the tremor. “We are collecting more data and samples for testing. The inhabitants of Mpape and the general public are once again advised not to panic as the situation is not yet out of control”, he added.

Meanwhile, the NGSA boss gave 24 hours emergency numbers to the public to call in case of any experience-08035956056, 08023154825 and 08037000623.

