Trials of Kalu, Ladoja Adjourned Indefinitely

The trials of former governors of Abia and Oyo States, Orji Kalu and Rasheed Ladoja, were Thursday adjourned indefinitely by a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Muhammed Idris, the trial Judge, who adjourned both cases sine die, said the fiat issued to him by the President of the Court of Appeal would expire tomorrow, September 28.

The judge, who was elevated to the appellate court sometime in June 2018, was issued a fiat to conclude some of the criminal cases that are before him by the end of September.

Justice Idris is among the 12 High Court judges recently elevated to the Court of Appeal.

He also said that in line with the ongoing nationwide strike, it might be impossible for Kalu’s defence team to conclude its defence.

He, however, sought the opinion of counsel on the way forward.

Counsel to Kalu, Awa Kalu, urged the court to adjourn the matter on the grounds it might be impossible to conclude the trial in view of the underlying issues. “My Lord, we are ready to open our case.

“However, it may be an exercise in futility to start now only to stop tomorrow.

“We have two witnesses before the court, who will need to defend before this matter is brought to conclusion and that may seem impossible because of the expiration of the fiat.

“It may, therefore, be prudent to determine the faith of the fiat before we continue.”

The counsel to the second and third defendants, Solo Akuma and K.C. Nwofo, aligned with the submissions of Kalu.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, however, opposed the applications of the defence team.

He argued that the case had been previously adjourned to today, Thursday, for the defence to open its case.“My Lord, this is the sixth time the defence team is asking for adjournment.

“I urge the court to discountenance the submissions of the defence team and call on them to commence; and if they don’t finish, we can re-apply for renewal of the fiat,” he further said.

Justice Idris, in a short ruling, held that it might seem impossible for the defence to finish today.

“In line with the ongoing strike, the matter will be adjourned sine die,” he added.

Kalu is on trial over his alleged involvement in a N7.6bn fraud.

He is standing trial alongside his former Commissioner for Finance, Ude Udeogo, and a company, Slok Nigeria Limited, on an amended 39-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N7.6bn.

The matter had been adjourned to today for the defence to open its case.

Ladoja is also facing criminal trial for corruption alongside a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Waheed Akanbi, for allegedly laundering a sum of N4.7bn from the coffers of the Oyo State government.

The same scenario played out when proceedings resumed Thursday, with the Judge adjourning indefinitely.

The defendants were first arraigned in 2008 before Justice A.R. Mohammed.

They, however, challenged the validity of the charges up to the Supreme Court.

The apex court in 2015 dismissed their appeal and ordered them to go back to the lower court to face their trial.

They were subsequently re-arraigned on December 14, 2016, before Justice Idris.

The Judge held that all the parties concerned were at liberty to apply to the President of the Court of Appeal for the renewal of the fiat in line with the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

