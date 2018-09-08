Troops kill 14 Boko Haram Suspects, Rescue 21 Hostages

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that its troops killed 14 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 21 hostages in Pulka village in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno.

Insurgents had on Tuesday ambushed military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travellers.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday that the terrorists killed were almong those that ambushed the civilian vehicle.

“The troops have neutralised 14 Boko Haram and rescued 21 civilians, comprising six women and 11 children.

“Troops of 192 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya D Dole, in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised the insurgents on Thursday.

“The troops engaged and subdued the terrorists, following a superior fire power of troops in the village.

“Four men injured during the attack are being attended to at the military hospital,” the statement said.

“The troops attained the feat on Thursday 6th September 2018 during an early hours clearance operation to Amdaga Madachi village in Gwoza Local Governmnent Area in Borno State suspected to habour the terrorists.

“The troops engaged and subdued the terrorists following a superior fire power of troops in the village. Their aggressive posture, tactics and marksmanship resulted in the following; rescue of 6 women, 11 children.”

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, through the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade Brigadier General Dahiru, has commended the troops for their gallantry, urging them to maintain the momentum by taking out all Boko Haram Terrorists within the Division Area of Responsibility, the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

