Troops Kill 7 Boko Haram Insurgents, Free 73 Captives

The Nigerian Army said late Monday that seven Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops while 73 hostages have been rescued during two operations.

The operations took place in Borno State.

The Director of Army public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu said in a statement that some weapons were also recovered from the terrorists.

The statement reads: “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed in Sector One of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have successfully neutralized 7 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and rescued 73 persons in two separate clearance operations in Sirdawala and Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu commended the troops for the feat.

“The troops of 121 Battalion under 26 Task Force Brigade in 7 Division Area of Responsibility/Sector One recorded the victory over the terrorists following a midnight clearance operation to Sirdawala in Gwoza Local Government Area on Sunday 23 September 2018, upon receipt of intelligence that Boko Haram Terrorists where hibernating around Pulka general area.

“Troops of 121 Battalion in rare display of professionalism tactically located, engaged and neutralized the terrorists hibernating within the community where it achieved the following: Neutralised 6 Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescued 19 persons comprised of 7 women and 12 Children and rescued some animals.

“In a related development, the troops further proceeded on another offensive operation in the early hours of Monday 24 September 2018 to raid Boko Haram Terrorists hideout in Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State, recording huge successes as follows:

“Neutralised one Boko Haram Terrorist, Rescued 54 persons comprised of 18 women and 34 Children.

“Regrettably an officer sustained injury during the operation and is receiving treatment in a military facility while all the rescued persons are being managed and documented for further handover to the appropriate agency.

“The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, has commended the gallantry of the troops through the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Sanusi Dahiru.

“He urged the troops to maintain the aggressive posture to rout the Boko Haram Terrorists from their enclaves”.

