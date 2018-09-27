Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack, Kill Scores in Borno

Following several hours of heavy gun battle by troops of the Nigerian Army’s 145 battalions in Garshigar on Wednesday night, scores of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to overrun the community have met their Waterloo.

The terrorists not only suffered severe human losses, their equipment including the mounted trucks, AK 47 rifles and other weaponry were destroyed by the troops.

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, Army Director of Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement released on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Chukwu stated that the insurgents, who were in nine gun trucks, were repelled by troops of 145 Battalion deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole following superior power of the vigilant troops.

He said: “The insurgents mounted on 9 trucks attacked the community in the evening of Wednesday 26 September 2018, but met with fierce resistance and heavy superior fire power of the vigilant troops.

“Preliminary battle damage assessment reveals that the overwhelming superior power of the troops devastated the insurgents, inflicting human and equipment casualty on them and forcing the insurgents to withdraw in disarray.

“The gallant troops have regrouped after the fierce encounter and are dominating the general area of Garshigar and its environ with fighting patrols. Two drown as flood sacks over 30 Rivers communities.

“The good people of Mobar Local Government are urged to remain calm and be assured of troops’ commitment and resilience to providing adequate security in the general area.”

