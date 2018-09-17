Uncertainty Surrounds Lagos State Gov., Ambode’s Second Term Ambition as Tinubu’s Political Family Revolts

The second term ambition of Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has continued to slide dangerously into a rancorous one as the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu political family has threatened to vote for another party in the 2019 governorship election in the state if Ambode is fielded by the All Progressives Congress as its candidate.

Members of the family declared that they would work against Tinubu if he supports Ambode for a second term.

The threat followed pressures being mounted on the National Leader of the APC from different quarters to back Ambode for second term.

It was gathered that Tinubu’s loyalists, who are mainly in Mandate Movement, held a meeting in Lagos on Sunday, September 16, and unanimously decided to challenge their leader if he backpedals to support Ambode.

Tinubu is believed to be backing the Managing Diirector of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to replace Ambode in 2019.

The supporters are said to be mobilising for Sanwo-Olu to emerge as APC governorship candidate during the party’s primary election on September 25.

It was learnt that Tinubu’s loyalists said they were dissatisfied with the way they were treated by the Governor despite supporting him at the expense of other aspirants during the 2015 elections.

They, therefore, said that they were now solidly behind Sanwo-Olu.

“We have gone far in our support for Sanwo- Olu and at present, it will be difficult for us to back out from our desire to stop Ambode’s re-election.

“In fact, some of the party leaders resolved at the meeting that they are ready to challenge Tinubu for the first time since 1999 if he decides to support Ambode’s re-election. They said they would embark on protest votes if Tinubu asks Sanwo-Olu to withdraw from the governorship race.

“The present situation has nothing to do with Tinubu alone; it is about key leaders of the APC, who are not happy about how they were treated by the governor. They worked hard for Ambode, but despite their support for the governor, he abandoned them and treated them badly. The party leaders resolved at the meeting that if Tinubu supports Ambode, they would embark on protest votes against him,” a source said.

Ambode was said to have met with Tinubu in Abuja on Friday, September 14, for five hours where the Governor made efforts to appease the APC National Leader. It was gathered that after the meeting, Tinubu softened his hard stance against Ambode , but without concrete support on his re-election bid.

Tinubu reportedly told Ambode that the final decision is with the party leaders in the state.

Consequently, the former Governor asked Ambode to go and dialogue with the party leaders in the state.

“There was no concrete commitment after the meeting. For five hours, Ambode tried hard to sort out his disagreement with his political benefactor.

“The Governor was told to go and appease the Lagos APC leaders. We are hopeful that the issues would be resolved, probably after the Osun governorship election holding this Saturday,” the source said.

