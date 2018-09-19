Undergraduate Commits Suicide in Anambra

A 29-year old student of College of Education Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, has committed suicide.

The deceased, Philips Chinedu, a native of Eziowelle in Idemili North LGA of the state, was said to have been found hung dead on the ceiling fan in his room around 8.40 p. m., Tuesday.

The incident has left both students and teachers of the school confused as what would have been responsible for his action.

Confirming the report, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement, said the corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“On the 18/9/2018 at about 8:40pm, one Obinna Joseph, Student of College of Education Nsugbe, reported at 3.3 Division that on same date at about 8:pm, he returned to his hostel which is off Campus at Nsugbe and found his roommate hanged dead on the ceiling fan inside the room

“Upon receipt of the complaint, scene was visited by Police detectives attached to 3..3 Division led by the DPO CSP Sunday Irek, photograph obtained and victim was taken to Apex hospital 3.3 where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor,” he said.

Mohammed added that the case was being investigated to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

