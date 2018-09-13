Whiteplains British School Petitions Firstbank Board probed Over Alleged Loan Documents forgery

Whiteplains British School, Abuja, has petitioned board of First Bank Plc, demanding an in-house investigation into the emergence of a Tripartite Legal Mortgage agreement whuch was not part of the bank’s loan arrangement with the school.

Counsel to the Whiteplains British School, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), in the petition, copied the Central Bank of Nigeria and titled: “The pending devastating crumbling of First Bank loan system and ardent customers’ protest withdrawal; the forgeries smuggled bank’s loan arrangement with Whiteplains British School Ltd”, stated that “no financial institution worth its salt would mess itself up with forgery and fraud against its customer or the public at large”.

“It is shocking how First Bank stood aloof while some nefarious persons infiltrated and perverted the bank’s loan arrangement with our client with forgery and fraud just to achieve selfish criminal intents” the petition stated in part.

Th petition stated that the forged documents were used to confer benefits on the bank to the severe detriment of Whiteplains School.

The school has been in legal tussle with the bank over a blockade erected at the school’s premises following disagreement over N630m loan

The snaky tripartite agreement was said to have been entered into by; First Bank Plc, Whiteplains School and France Lee Nigeria Ltd (styled a guarantor).

The petitioner told the bank’s board that “it was pretended as if the said agreement was signed by the two Directors of each of the above named purported parties.

It was stated that four out of the six purported signatoris to the said tripartite legal mortgage agreement had respectively deposed to affidavits to the effect that the document “is not only forged but also a product of inordinate greed”.

Consequently, the school urged the bank’s board to internally investigate the documents listed above and take necessary safe dlstancing stand.

The senior advocate advised the bank to immediately have a meeting with them on how to resolve some of the incredible outstanding issues.

They petitioner also wants the bank to disown the documents and discard them in its loan relationship with its clients.

More so, the senior lawyer is praying the bank to withdraw the fake documents already registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja Geographical Information Services and the Court.

In addition, the petitioner is demanding that First Bank carryout sweeping reforms in that “rogue branch” where these crimes were perpetuated.

Failure to meet these demands, the petitioner said, “First Bank will be rest assured that in this forgery and ambushing greed, and injustice, the court will be available to us in the incoming days”.

Meanwhile, the school has forwarded a letter showing transmission of records to the Court of Appeal, with appeal no. CA/A/831/2018 from Federal High Court to the appellate court.

The appeal is in respect of an order First Bank got at the Federal High Court with the said purported forged documents.

It would be recalled that one Chuks Dibiaezue, a lawyer to the First Bank Plc, was arrested last month by operatives of the Nigeria Police, FCT Command over alleged forgery of the loan document.

The arrest was sequel to a complaint by Whiteplains British School Ltd, that the First Bank forged a “Tripartite Legal Mortgage Agreement” through Dibiaezue using a firm known as Lagardera and Co.

The forged document and ‘Form CAC 8’, (Particulars of Mortgage) were filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

It was alleged that the bank used the said forged agreement to obtain an order of a Federal High Court in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1023/2015, which granted it access to the school’s property based on default of a loan.

The bank purports that the “Tripartite Mortgage Agreement” was made at its Shippers House offices on January 27, 2014, between it, White Plains British School Ltd, and former owner of the school’s land, France Lee Nigeria Ltd.

Under the purported mortgage agreement, the bank could at a short notice acquire and takeover the school’s property at Jabi, FCT.

