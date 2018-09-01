Why Presidency Didn’t React to ‘Lifeless’ Comment By US President, Trump

The presidency Saturday said that it deliberately as a policy decided to ignore the comment credited to the American President, Donald Trump, where he allegedly described President Muhammad Buhari as “lifeless” because world leaders have recognised the President and always ready to meet with him.

Eorld’s business newspaper, Financial Times had recently quoted President Trump as telling one of his aides that President Buhari is lifeless.

But the Presidency rebuffed every attempts to make it comment on that. Fielding questions in Beijing, China where the President had travelled to participate at the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said that world leaders were longing to have audience with the Nigerian leader.

According to him: “You know that as a policy, we said that we are not going to answer the American President, however, the fact that the entire world and world leaders are cueing up to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, is an indication that there is something about President Buhari, there is something about the Nigeria he now leads, that the world like.

“I think that Nigerians themselves should better look at this from this positive point of view, it is a major development. We had situations in the country in the past where key world leaders didn’t want to meet our own leaders, all of that has changed in the last three years.” Meanbwhile, Buhari arrived Beijing Saturday to attend the FOCAC Summit holding September 3 – 4, 2018.

During the 6-day official visit of the Nigerian President, he is expected to join his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping to witness the signing of an agreement on the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase 11 (NICTIB 11) between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) at the cost of US $328 million facility provided by the Chinese EXIM Bank.

