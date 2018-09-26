Wike Erupts: There’ll Be Repercussions if PDP National Convention is Shifted from Port Harcourt!

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is headed for a showdown with his party, as he has told his colleagues in the party not to venture shifting Port Harcourt proposed venue of PDP national congress to another state.

He said if the venue is shifted from Port Harcourt there will be repercussions.

Wike, who spoke during a consultative visit by the Gombe State Governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Ibrahim Dankwambo, at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said at the PDP’s national meeting, no presidential aspirant opposed Port Harcourt as a venue. He wondered why some party members were now opposed to Port Harcourt, Rivets State capital.

He said any presidential aspirant fighting Rivers State should forget about the support of the state, during and after the national convention.

He warned that the party should not succumb to pressures from planted PDP presidential aspirants to move the notional convention from Port Harcourt.

He further declared that the state will not support any desperate PDP presidential aspirant who is sabotaging the economy of the state by fighting the hosting of the party’s presidential primary in Port Harcourt.

Wike also warned that Rivers People will teach the party a bitter lesson if it allows planted desperate presidential aspirants to scuttle the hosting of the presidential primary in Port Harcourt as agreed by all leaders of the party.

He said: “Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers State.

“No presidential aspirant can use and dump Rivers State. We never lobbied for it, we never asked for it, but it will boost the economy of the state. People will make money.

“Those who are against Rivers people from making money to improve their businesses, will not get our support.”

“Nobody should dare Rivers State any longer. Enough is enough. PDP should know that we are not a punching bag. We are not a people you can use and push. We are not harlots. Whenever you want, you come. When you finish, you push us aside.

“We will retaliate at the appropriate time. When you go, tell your colleagues, the presidential aspirants. We were not interested, but having given it to us, you cannot insult us,” Governor Wike said.

The Governor pointed out that there are persons who are not presidential materials, but have bought forms simply because the presidency is zoned to the North.

He wondered why a presidential aspirant would declare that he is uncomfortable with Port Harcourt as a venue, but would love Rivers oil.

He said: “You come here to deceive us about restructuring. Just that Rivers State is a venue, you fight it. Then, when you are there, what will happen? You think we are fools where you preach restructuring, then when you get the position, you abandon restructuring.”

Governor Wike said that at the appropriate time, he will reveal the names of presidential aspirants working with the APC-led Federal Government to scuttle the presidential primary.

He added that no presidential aspirant will use a few members of the Board of Trustees of PDP to scuttle the decision of the party to host the presidential primary in Port Harcourt.

The Governor described Governor Dankwambo as eminently qualified to contest the position of President. He said Dankwambo will be considered when Rivers delegates meet to decide on who to support.

Earlier, Dankwambo called on Rivers PDP delegates to support his aspiration as he has the capacity to set the country on the path of growth.

