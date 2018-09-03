Zimbabwe VP Cries Out: My Wife is Tormenting Me

One of the Vice Presidents of Zimbabwe, Kembo Campbell Mohadi, has cried out that he is passing through hell due to his wife, Tambudzani Bhugadi Mohadi’s torment.

The VP accused his estranged wife of sending threatening messages to him after he instituted divorce proceedings in 2017, reports iHarare said.

Mohadi also claimed that his wife has gone to the extent of turning their four children against him.

Mohadi approached a civil court in Harare seeking a protection order against her. He told the court, “I am a law-abiding citizen and given the increasing incidences of people who are killing their spouses for passion, I pray that this honourable court protects me against the threatened violence.”

“I have approached this honourable court seeking a protection order against the respondent in terms of the Domestic Violence Act, in that the respondent is a very abusive person and/or a person of a violent disposition such that I am now living in fear of my life.”

The VP claimed that his estranged wife started behaving violently towards him after she was served a copy of the divorce summons.

“The respondent has escalated her violent tendencies against my person [Mohadi] and even calling me on my mobile phone while insulting me and threatening to tarnish my image, which has the potential to damage my political endeavours in view of my political office and as a member of the government,” Mohadi said in his founding affidavit filed under case number DV1797/18.

The matter is set to be heard on Friday.

His estranged wife is said to have started selling off their matrimonial property before the finalisation of the divorce matter in order to defeat the ends of justice.

