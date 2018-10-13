13 Killed in Fresh Plateau Violence

No fewer than 13 people, including women and children, have been reportedly killed in fresh violence that enveloped Jol village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Tuesday night.

The Management Committee Chairman, Emmanuel Jugul who confirmed the attack on Wednesday said that it was carried out by Fulani herders and the victims were given mass burial on Wednesday afternoon.

He stated he was informed that: “The people were caught unawares as usual, they started shooting sporadically and when people were running helter shelter, some of them were met on the road and killed.

“The incident happened between 9pm and 10pm on Tuesday. There has been no arrest done nobody is saying unknown gunmen, the people know those who attacked them, they are Fulani herdsmen. 10 persons including women and children have been given mass burial, three other bodies have just been discovered.”

A native of Tanjol, a hamlet in the Jol village, Solomon Mandik said: “Tanjol hamlet and other hamlets in Jol community have been under siege by Fulani herdsmen since Saturday. On that day, they invaded the villages three times but by divine intervention, only one life was lost.

“I just returned from the village today (Wednesday). Since that Saturday, nobody has rested, the heavy gunshots rent the air as armed Fulani herdsmen terrorized the locals. There was even a meeting between Fulani and the security personnel at Sector 9. Immediately after the meeting, they resumed the attacks. We sent calls to the security but they did not come for help, those that were on ground deserted their post and at the end, 13 people including a baby were killed.”

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Mathias Tyopev could not give details but confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack there and as we speak, our men are at Rim because there was a distress call from there. We need to give the men on ground time to put their reports together,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

