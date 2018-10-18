18 Soldiers Killed, Scores Wounded, Others Missing Aftermath of Boko Haram Attack

No fewer than 18 soldiers have reportedly killed in Boko Haram attack in Borno State earlier in the week.

Eight others are said to be battling for survival at the hospital after being critically wounded and about 157 feared missing.

The insurgents were said to have raided an outpost of 157 Battalion in a village of Metele, military sources said.

Those missing comprised 151 soldiers and six officers. The wounded were evacuated about 115 kilometres from Metele to the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, as well as the remains of the 18 killed in action, sources said.

Heavy military equipment including at least two T-72 tanks, two armoured personnel carriers and two gun trucks were either set ablaze or rendered “unserviceable” by the insurgents, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The Nigerian Army acknowledged the attack on Twitter, saying the heavy firefight was ongoing even though it appeared to have ended at that time having been on for about seven hours before the tweet was posted, according to military sources.

In an update on Wednesday, the army confirmed also on Twitter that soldiers sustained losses, but put the casualties at seven for troops and seventy six for the insurgents. It also said sixteen soldiers were wounded.

But the army did not acknowledge that scores of soldiers remained unaccounted for, and their commanders already feared they had gone missing in action. The commanders also confirmed that 18 soldiers were killed, contrary to only seven which the army publicly owned up to.

Before the attack, at least 15 officers and 470 soldiers were on ground at the base in Metele, a strength that was significantly depleted in the aftermath.

Maj. Gen. Ahmed Dikko, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, visited the Kinnasara Cantonment to rally the troops on Tuesday, informing them about what transpired in Metele before visiting the wounded at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear how military authorities are treating the case of the 157 missing soldiers. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, warned a few weeks ago that there would be harsh consequences for any soldiers who abandoned their position in the face of firepower from Boko Haram.

