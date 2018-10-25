Breaking News

25 Inmates of Edo IDPs Camp Gain Admission to University

The mood presently inside the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State is convivial as 25 students of Christ-like School situated inside the camp, who sat for this year’s JAMB examination, have been offered admission into different tertiary institutions across the country.
Giving a breakdown of the performance, the Camp Commandant, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, disclosed that of the 25 successful candidates 15 are from the North Eastern part of the country, while the remaining 10 are from the Southern part of the country.
Five gained admission to study Medicine and Surgery; eight were admitted to study Nursing; six were admitted to study Law while Medical Laboratory Science, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Business Administration, Mathematics and, History and International Studies, have one candidate each admitted.
He sought for the support of good spirited Nigerians to ensure that the youngsters are not setback in their desire to become achievers in their endeavours as a result of financial constraints.
“We are appealing to Nigerians of goodwill to come to our aid in ensuring that these youngsters are not constrained in achieving their dreams by lack of funds,” he said.

