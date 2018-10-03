3 Killed in Ebonyi APC Primaries

Three people has been reportedly killed in a violent clash at Onueke, Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi State during the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly primaries.

Police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah, who confirmed this on Friday, said two more dead bodies were discovered by the police in nearby bush around the venue of the primaries, after one death was earlier reported.

She also debunked reports that a police officer was injured in the clashes between rival APC factions.

“While APC were having their senatorial primary at Darling Star Hotel Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, sporadic gunshots were heard in a nearby bush”.

Policemen deployed to the area for the exercise, quickly mobilized and repelled the hoodlums. Upon combing the nearby bush, unfortunately, two lifeless bodies; a man and a woman were found”.

She gave the names of the dead victims as The Mary Innocent, a 40 years old indigene of Agba in Ishielu Local Government and Ifeanyi Akwule, 45 years old.

Mrs Odah said that the identity of the first victims whose body was recovered earlier from the area has not been ascertained.

“So, we are having three dead bodies, not five as being speculated”.

The spokesman said the dead victims have been deposited at Onueke general hospital mortuary.

“Equally, one Chioma Linus, 43, of Ikwo Local Government Area, Orawo Regina, 32, of also Ikwo and Ezinne, 22, were found injured and were rushed to Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for treatment”

On the primaries, the spokesman said the violence led to the cancellation.

“The process was truncated and the committee sent from Abakaliki for the senatorial primaries were evacuated to Abakaliki. A combined team of armed policemen has been deployed to the area and normalcy has since returned”, she added

