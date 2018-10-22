Ajudua’s Disbandment of Legal Team Stalls Trial

The trial of Fred Ajudua, for allegedly defrauding Lt.-Gen. Ishaya Bamaiyi (rtd), of $8.4m, was on Monday stalled due to his disbandment of legal team.

At resumed proceedings, Ajudua informed the court that he wanted to do away with the services of his legal team.

In the letter, informing the court of his intention, he did not state why he wanted his legal team disbanded.

He thereafter requested for a six-week adjournment to enable him to either reconcile with the team or hire a new team.

Ajudua, who had been represented by Norrison Quakers (SAN), Olalekan Ojo (SAN) and MAlex Agbaka, however, did not say why he took the decision.

Responding, Temitope Banjo, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission prosecuting Ajedua, told the court that Ajudua’s decision was a ploy to delay his trial.

“I am not aware that he is withdrawing the services of his lawyers; we do not have a copy of the letter.

“The defendant had filed a similar application in his case before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court; this is a ploy to delay the trial.

“I agree he has the right to counsel of his choice, but this should not be a ploy to delay the trial,” Banjo said.

In her ruling, Justice Josephine Oyefeso of Ikeja High Court, Lagos, warned Ajudua to have legal representation and avoid stalling the trial on the next adjourned date, or forfeit his bail.

“If you fail to have representation and stall the trial, your bail will be revoked,” she said.

Oyefeso adjourned the case until Nov. 20 for trial.

