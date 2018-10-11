Akpabio and the Philosophy of John F Kennedy, By Wole Arisekola

John F Kennedy was one American President who never relented in trying to chart an extra-ordinary course that must host America’s flag and name in the centre of the world.

He abhorred any attempt by known or unknown forces that might tend to undermine or relegate America into minority index in whatever perspectives.

In a special message to a Joint Session of Congress on May 25th 1961, President Kennedy was reported to have spoken about the challenges of taking an American into the moon before the end of the decade.

The USSR had beaten the US in putting a man into space, when Yuri Gagarin triumphantly circled the globe in April 1961.

“One small step will enhance several victorious steps for America. We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others too”, said J F Kennedy.

Perhaps its not out of place to say that Senator Godswill Akpabio’s quest to move to the centre of national political scene is to win other sustainable benefits to Akwa Ibom State.

“It is not an ordinary defection, far from it. Imagine the numerous people that have moved into the APC since my uncommon defection on August 8, 2018. Imagine Chief and Senator Eme Ekaette , Her Honour, Lady Valarie Ebe, former Deputy Governor, all from Eket Senatorial District and others, joined my movement. That shows that it is the movement of the people. Yes, you can see that President Buhari was overwhelmed with joy, he opened the doors of Aso villa to welcome my people. For the first time over 50 people from a particular state paid him a visit and he gladly received and exchanged right hand of fellowship to each and every one of them” .

“The President also promised to effect many roads and other people oriented projects for the good people of Akwa Ibom State. Before 2019, thousands of people will join the great movement into APC. This is real movement of the people”, said Akpabio

