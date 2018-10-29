Akpabio Denies ‘Don’t Bury Me in My Country Home’ Statement Credited

Former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has debunked a news item on the social media, in which he allegedly said that he should not be buried in Ukana if the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Nsima Ekere did not win the 2019 election.

The former Akwa Ibom Governor said there was no time he made such statement.

“The story allegedly written and circulated by media agents of the Akwa Ibom State government, purportedly said that the former Governor had vowed that, should the incumbent Governor, Udom Emmanuel, defeat the APC governorship candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, at the poll, ‘his remains should not be buried in his country home, Ukana”, is not true, said a statement signed by Anietie Ekong, Special Assistant on Media to Senator Akpabio.

“The sponsors and purveyors of such statement know within them that such frivolous and unfounded statement is not and can never be a creation of the Senator, as it existed only in their warped imaginations”, said the statement titled: “Re: May I not be buried in Ukana, if Emmanuel defeats Ekere.”

The statement stated further: “The former Governor will never utter such gutterish statement, in the face of an imminent electoral defeat of the ruling party in the state, as would be widely demonstrated by the electorate in February, 2019.

“It is, therefore, silly, nonsensical and the height of political irresponsibility on the part of any sane person to ascribe such uncouth, misplaced and non-existent statement to Senator Akpabio.

“Those who allowed themselves to be used for such infantile job for a mere meal ticket, may have, unknown to them and their paymasters, succeeded in bringing to the public glare, the desperation and fear of the ruling party of its anticipated defeat at the poll, come 2019.

“Members of the public and the teeming supporters of Senator Akpabio and the APC in the state, are by this release, advised, to disregard such statement, because it is an attempt by the PDP and its imbecilic juvenile media characters to smear the records and achievements of the distinguished senator with statements that are not his, inorder to achieve an unmerited and cheap political favour.”

