Akwa Ibom 2019: APC Governorship Candidate, Ekere Picks Running Mate

The Akwa Ibom All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2019 election, Nsima Emere, has picked a running mate. He is Dr. Amadu Atai.
Announcing his choice of running mate, Ekere said he went for Atai because he has worked tirelessly for the party in the state.
Ekere stated: “I am delighted to announce that I have chosen a hardworking, dedicated party and family man, Dr. Amadu Atai as my running mate for the 2019 governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State. As the founding State Chairman of the APC, Dr. Atai worked tirelessly to build a strong and formidable party in Akwa Ibom State.
“Dr. Atai is an extraordinary intellectual with a Ph.D in Political Science. I am honored to have known and worked with this detribalized son of Akwa Ibom State, who has worked very hard to build bridges of hope and opportunities for our people. He will be a good Deputy Governor. His passion for the progress and transformation of Akwa Ibom State makes him the right choice.”
“Please join to welcome this great party man to the Ekere-Atai Ticket as we set forth on the journey to bring change to Akwa Ibom State.”

