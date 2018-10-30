Another Aide to Akwa Ibom Gov., Resigns

Resignation gale has continued to hit the Akwa Ibom State government as another aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel has resigned his appointment.

The aide, Anthony Usoro, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on demographic planning, resigned on October 25.

He is the seventh aide who has so far resigned from Emmanuel’s administration.

He did not state his reason for leaving the government.

Usoro, in his resignation letter, thanked the Governor for giving him the opportunity to serve in the administration.

Most of the aides left the administration after Godswill Akpabio, an influential senator and former governor of the state, fell out with Governor Emmanuel and defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Another of the governor’s aide, Anietie Ebe, who resigned in September because of “lack of basic work tools”, had said that more people would likely abandon the administration before the 2019 general elections.

“A lot more other aides of the Governor are agitating to leave. They are only hanging on to get their salary and would likely leave towards the end of the governor’s tenure.

“A lot of them have hope in the salary, you know how difficult things are,” said Ebe, who was working as a Special Assistant on Project Investments and Industries.

Governor Emmanuel is seeking re-election for a second term in 2019.

His main challenger is the APC’s candidate, Nsima Ekere, who is the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

