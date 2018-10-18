APC Appeal Panel: Abe, Ribadu, Usani, Amosun Out, Nwosu, Ogboru In

The panel set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to into matters arising Primaries of the party across the country, Thursday rejected appeals by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senator Representing Rivers East in the upper legislative chamber, Magnus Abe, Pat Utomi and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha son-in-law and the Great Ogboru, Senator Shehu Sani, succeeded.

Some of the high profile disqualifications included: A former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba and Mallam Uba Sani, the Political Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Indication emerged on Thursday that pressures mounted by some state governors-especially the Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai as well as the Wife of the President; Aisha Buhari, did nothing to influence the committee.

The Committee upheld the automatic ticket given to Senator Shehu Sani and refused to uphold the primary which produced Senator Aliyu Lawal and Dr. Abba Ibrahim.

The party’s primaries held across the country were marred by violence, allegations of irregularities and disqualifications of aspirants.

Several of these issues led to a series of meetings between the party leadership, some aggrieved governors and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president’s wife who felt slighted by the party for failing to support the emergence of her brother, Mahmoud Halilu, as governorship candidate in her native Adamawa State; took to her twitter handle to register her displeasure.

The outcome of the Appeals Committee which considered complain from the aspirants for the various offices threw out their appeals while upholding the results of the primaries in the various states.

Those who also lost out in the governorship race in accordance with the committee report include brother to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, Alhaji Mahmoud Halilu popularly known as Modi, President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Bala Bobboi Kaigama and Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun who lost the opportunity to have his choice candidate returned as the party flag bearer.

