APC Has Descended into Confusion, Disorganisation – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Tuesday, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has descended into confusion and disorganisation through utterances of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and acting Publicity Secretary, Yekinni Nabena.

In a press statement, Saraki said both have ignited civil war in the party.

The Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to Senate President; Yusuph Olaniyonu, in the statement entitled “Response to APC Diatribe”, said: “We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena. We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki. It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

