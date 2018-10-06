APC National Dissolves Zamfari State Executives

The National Working Committee (APC) of the All Progressives Congress has dissolved the entire state party executives at all levels.

This was contained in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in Abuja, late Friday.

The decision came barely 24 hours to the party’s national convention scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The statement said::”The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the Party executives in Zamfara State at all levels.

“By this decision all supposed Party factions in Zamfara State stands dissolved.

“The NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara State are to conduct the Governorship and Legislative primaries in the State. Hence, the Zamfara State Governor, H.E. Alh. Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and the dissolved executives in the state should not interfere in the primary elections in the State.

“The Governorship and legislative primaries will hold from Saturday, October 6, 2018 – Sunday, October 7, 2018.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

