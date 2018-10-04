APC NWC Cancels Senatorial, House of Reps Primaries in Edo

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has discredited the senatorial primary held by Edo state chapter of the party on Wednesday.

The party said in Abuja on Thursday the primary was cancelled for it was not authorized by the National Working Committee (NEC), of the party, describing the action as null and void.

Acting spokesman of the party, Yekini Nabena in a statement Thursday in Abuja said the NWC of the APC condemned “the unauthorized primaries held in Edo State into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly”.

According to the NWC, “the exercise conducted by unauthorized persons in collaboration with the Party’s Edo State Working Committee is hereby null and void”.

Accordingly, “a primary election committee under the chairmanship of Hajia Farida Odangi Suleiman will be in Edo state later today (Thursday) to conduct the primaries into the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly.

“The Committee will make available the list of aspirants screened for the exercise and will conduct a transparent primary election in accordance with the guidelines and constitution of the APC.

“We admonish all Party members in Edo state to cooperate with the Committee to ensure an orderly, peaceful, transparent and credible exercise”, the statement added.

