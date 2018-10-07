APC Primaries: Aisha Buhari Blasts Oshiomhole, Decries Impunity, Imposition of Candidates

The Wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday blamed the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over what she described as impunity and unfairness in the conduct of the primary elections of the party.

She pointed out that the party appeared to have granted automatic tickets to some political office aspirants while denying others the opportunity to contest after paying huge amounts of money to purchase nomination forms.

Aisha Buhari regretted that despite coming from Labour background, Oshiomhole left the side of the people and presided over the impunity.

According to series of post on Twitter handle, @aishabuhari, she also dissociated herself from the exercise.

She urged Nigerians to resist the impunity.

She tweeted: “It is disheartening to note that some aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination forms, got screened, cleared and campaigned vigorously yet found their names omitted on Election Day, these forms were bought at exorbitant prices.

“Many others contested and yet had their result delayed. Fully knowing that AUTOMATIC tickets have been given to other people.

“All Progressives Congress being a party whose cardinal principle is change and headed by a comrade/activist whose main concern is for the common man, yet, such impunity could take place under its watch.

“It is important for the populace to rise against impunity and for voters to demand from aspirants to be committed to the provision of basic amenities such as: Potable drinking water, Basic health care (Primary Health Care centers).

“Given this development one will not hesitate than DISSOCIATE from such unfairness, be neutral and speak for the voiceless.

“Education within conducive & appropriate learning environments.

