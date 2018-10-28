Breaking News

Army Confirms 3 Dead in Clash with Shi’ite Members

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Army has confirmed that three members of Shi’ite died on Saturday, while two solders sustained injuries when the sect clashed with troops at Zuba in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, Major General James Myam confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.
Myam said troops of the Garrison were attacked at about 3 p.m. at Zuba bridge by the sect as they escorted ammunition and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State.
The army said: “The sect who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal road block denying motorists free passage.
“When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.
“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.
“They smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.
“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting. This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves.
“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue,” Myam said.
He, however, said normalcy had been restored in the area and advised members of the public especially those plying the Abuja-Zuba road, to go about their normal activities.
The commander assured the public that “no individual or persons would be allowed to disturb public peace or provoke attacks against military convoys.”

Author: News Editor

7315 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Rescue APC Before It Is Destroyed by Oshiomhole, Others, Ogun Gov. Amosun Warns
by
Gunmen Kill Policeman, 5 Others in Zamfara
by
Operation 777: Illegal Arms Recovered from Criminals, Politicians – Army

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »