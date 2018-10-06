Breaking News

Army Kills 5 Terrorists in Borno

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Army said weekend that troops have neutralized five terrorists and recovered four AK 47 rifles at Gara village in Borno North.
A statement issued by Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, the army spokesman on Saturday in Abuja, said other items recovered from the insurgents were five magazines, 55 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and eight rounds of 5.56mm NATO ammunition.
Also recovered from them, Chukwu said were eleven handsets assorted drugs, cooking utensils, some quantity of provisions and six horses.

Author: News Editor

7135 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Police Invite Secondus, Saraki, Dogara, Others over Protest
by
Police Arrest Couple Found with 11 Human Heads in Kwara
by
APC National Dissolves Zamfari State Executives

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

October 2018
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Headlines »