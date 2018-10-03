As PDP Declares Kwankwoso’s Son-in-law Kano Governorship Candidate, State Chapter Kicks

As the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) picked Senator Rabiu Kwankwoso’s son-in-law, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, as the party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, the state chapter of the party has rejected the process that produced him.

The Electoral Committee constituted by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had conducted the election on Monday night where Yusuf emerged winner.

The primary election held at the Lugard Avenue, personal residence of Kwankwaso.

But the State Chairman of the party, Mas’ud Doguwa, described the election that was conducted by committee headed by Ezeogu Emeka-Onuaha as null and void.

Declaring the stand of the party while addressing journalists in Kano on Tuesday, the Chairman explained that they had been in the PDP for quite some time and were conversant with the technicalities involved in conducting primary elections, stating this instant process that produced Yusuf was irregular.

“With this attitude of impunity of enforcing candidates on members of the party, the national leadership of the party is doing nothing but paving way for the All progressives Congress (APC) to win elections in Kano State,” he said.

He said a court had ordered a substantial order that the party’s caretakers were operating illegally, yet they went ahead and conducted the governorship primaries, saying members of the party would not accept such illegality

The news conference which was attended by aspirants for state House of Assembly and National Assembly, described the poll as ‘Kangaroo elections’ and unacceptable.

The Chairman, therefore, urged the National leadership of the party to ensure justice and fairness for the survival of the party in the state.

