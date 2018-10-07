Atiku is PDP’s Presidential Candidate, Says Party Can’t Fail Nigerians Again

Atiku Abubakar, defiled all odds to emerge the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate for the 2019 election.

He emerged after a keenly contested primary held at Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday.

A retired Customs officer and former Vice President between 1999 and 2007, Atiku defeated 11 other aspirants to clinch the hotly-contested ticket.

Atiku will challenge President Abubakar Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the general election next year.

the APC confirmed Buhari as its candidate at a non-competitive convention in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Saturday.

Atiku left the APC for the PDP last year, accusing the ruling party and President Buhari of failing Nigerians.

The Chairman of the PDP Convention Committee and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, announced the results of the primary on Sunday morning.

He said Atiku polled 1,532 votes while the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, polled 693 votes to place second.

Other results are, Bukola Saraki, 317 votes; Jonah Jang, 19 votes; Datti Ahmed, 5 votes; David Mark, 35 votes; Tanimu Turaki, 65 votes; Sule Lamido, 96 votes; Attahiru Bafarawa, 48 votes; Ibrahim Dankwambo, 111 votes; Ahmed Makarfi, 74 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso, 158 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Atiku paid tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and other PDP leaders.

He described the convention as “a landmark event.”

The former Vice President commended his fellow contestants “for displaying a sense of unity, a sense of purpose and a sense of commitment.”

“I am ever ready to work with each and every one of them for the realisation of the victory of our party in the forthcoming elections.

“I cannot do it alone,” he said.

In paying tribute to Mr Wike and the government and people of Rivers State, he said: “We look forward to working with you (Rivers governor and people) so that our party can be returned to power in the next election.”

He said he and PDP leaders “cannot afford to fail Nigerians at this very moment.”

In paying tribute to Obasanjo, Atiku said he would not have succeeded as a presidential candidate if “President Olusegun Obasanjo had not made me his Vice President.”

“Under his tutelage, I learnt quite a lot,” he said.

“I wish to pay my personal tribute to him.”

He then pledged to the PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus, “and members of this party that you will not find me wanting.”

Meanwhile, Atiku’s quest for Nigeria’s presidency has seen him vie for the top office since 1992.

Atiku had left the PDP in the build up to the 2007 election to be the flag bearer of the then opposition Action Congress. He lost the election to late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

He later joined the PDP again and sought to be the party’s candidate in 2011. He lost the primary to Goodluck Jonathan who led Nigeria until 2015.

Atiku, in the build up to the 2015 election again left the PDP for the then newly formed APC. He came third in the presidential primary behind Muhammadu Buhari and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Buhari went on to win the general election and is now seeking re-election.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

