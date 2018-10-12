Atiku Picks Former Anambra Gov., Peter Obi as Running Mate

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Friday, picked the former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as his running mate.

An official confirmation of the choice of Obi came from Ike Abonyi, the Media Adviser to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, through a terse text message, stating: “confirmed”, without further comments.

A competent source in the Atiku camp had earlier confirmed the development on Friday.

The source however pleaded not to be quoted because he did not have the mandate to speak on the matter.

“Yes, it is true that Peter Obi has been chosen to be Atiku’s running mate”, the source said emphatically without further comments.

The choice of Obi was said to be premised on the strong presence of the PDP in the South East zone where Obi hailed from.

Obi was elected governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014 on the platform of the All Progressive Gand Alliance (APGA).

He defected to the PDP in 2015, following a disagreement with his successor and protege, Willie Obiano who was also elected on the platform of APGA.

Attempts by Obi to frustrate Obiano’s re-election in 2017 failed as Obiano defeated Obi’s preferred candidate, Dr. Henry Obaze Oseloka of the PDP.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

