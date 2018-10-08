Ace comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala is dead.

The veteran theatre art practitioner who had suffered old age ailment for a long while had been rumoured to have passed on, several times.

One of his sons, Emmanuel Adejumo, aka Boisala announced his demise in the early hours of Monday, October 8.

“My Daddy is gone. Finally gone home to glory. King of Comedy finally say bye-bye to this world. I will miss you so much Daddy. I love you so much but God love you more. Good night my mentor, father, teacher, gist partner. My daddy is gone,” Boisala said on Facebook.

He was 81 years old.

Baba Sala was said to have died in Ilesa on Sunday evening and his body has been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesa

His media assistant, Isaac Hastrup, also confirmed his death.

Hastrup said: ”Baba has died. He died some minutes to 10pm on Sunday night. His remains had been taken to the morgue. He died of old-age related sickness.

”He came to church two Sundays ago and he was the one that said the benediction. Baba has gone to be with the Lord and he will be missed by many people including his fans,” he said.

