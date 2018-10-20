Boko Haram Terrorists Hack 12 Farmers to Death in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday hacked 12 farmers to death as they worked on their fields in Borno State.

The attack was confirmed by civilian arm of joint military taskforce, battling the terrorists in the North East.

Reports said they came in two trucks and attacked the farmers with machetes outside Kalle, a remote village 17 kilometres outside the state capital Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Boko Haram movement.

“They used machetes to kill their victims who were working on their farms,” civilian JTF leader, Babakura Kolo said. “So far, we have recovered 12 dead bodies from the fields and nearby bush.”

Three people were injured in the raids.

The militants had guns but did not use them so as not to attract the attention of troops in nearby Molai village, said another leader, Ibrahim Liman.

“When the farmers saw them pulling over close to their crop fields they all ran in different directions but the terrorists pursued them,” Liman said.

It was not clear which of the two Boko Haram factions was behind the attack.

