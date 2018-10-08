Breaking News

Breaking: Ayo Fayose Threatens to Quit PDP

There are speculations that Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, may soon dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
According to reports, he has threatened to leave the party after the National Convention held on Saturday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Governor was quoted to have said on Monday that he would renounce his “membership of the PDP anytime from now.”
He added: “After consultations, I will speak clearly to Nigerians.”
The story is still developing.

