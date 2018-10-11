Breaking: Speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly Impeached

Reports just coming from Ekiti State indicate that Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, has been impeached.

Oluwawole is said to be the alter ego of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

Some members of the House were said to have carried out the impeachment of the Speaker, Thursday morning.

They also sacked the Deputy Speaker, Sina Animasaun.

Both Oluwawole and Animasaun are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oluwawole, a staunch loyalist of Fayose, was removed at about 11.00 am behind closed doors.

The lawmakers elected the former Deputy Leader, Adeniran Alagbada while the Minority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, was elected as new House Leader of Business.

Alagbada defected from PDP to APC in June alongside his political mentor, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The change in leadership was believed to have been effected in anticipation of the change of government.

Outgoing Governor Fayose will make way for the incoming Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who will be inaugurated on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

