Buhari Declined Assent to 15 Bills, Electoral Act

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday wrote the the Senate on his decision to withhold assent to 15 bills as passed by the National Assembly.

Buhari wrote to the Senate President Bukola Saraki why he declined his assent to the bills.

Following he President’s letter, the Senate on Tuesday resolved to set up a Technical Committee to review the bills that were rejected by the President.

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe) moved that the committee be established after Saraki read out letters from President Muhammadu Buhari, withholding assent.

The bills are National Research and Innovation Council (Est.) Bill, 2017; National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (Est.) Bill, 2018; National Agricultural Seeds Council, 2018 and Subsidiary Legislation (Legislative Scrutiny) Bill, 2018.

Others are Stamp Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2018; Chattered Institute of Entrepreneurship (Est.) Bill, 2018; Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) (Amendment) Bill, 2018; Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

During the break, the President also rejected the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and five constitutional amendment bills.

The President also introduced Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Bill, 2018 to the upper chamber as he requested that the bill be considered and passed into law.

In his reaction, Lawan suggested that the Senate take advantage of Buhari’s observations and review the bills.

“I have listened to the letters that you have read conveying the observations from Mr. President not to sign so many bills. I am of the opinion that we should take advantage of this device that is all these things that have been brought to us and understand.

“What I believe, we can have a platform to avoid this kind of things from happening. We should put in a lot of time and our very limited resources. If at the end of the day, we are not able to get what we want, we need to take prompt action.

“Therefore, I will suggest we take up a particular compromise after the chairmanship of business and rules and some loyal senators or whatever it is, we would set up a technical committee stating what happened, why those bills were not signed we may have excluded some things that may not be too serious but maybe we have not taken too much time to look at them,” he said.

Saraki, thereafter, put Lawan’s suggestion to vote and lawmakers unanimously voted for the committee to be set up.

