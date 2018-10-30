Buhari is Lesser ‘Evil’ to Atiku – Balance Musa

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) stalwart, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has said that despite the glaring failure of President Muhammadu Buhari, he was still better than the former Vice President and now Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the Chairman PDP Board of Trustee, there is no doubt that Buhari has failed Nigerians but Abubakar will fail even more if elected in 2019.

Musa’s statement came barely a week after he cautioned Nigerians against voting for PDP in the 2019 elections.

He said the choice between Buhari and Abubakar was one between “two devils,” adding that the forces backing the former Vice President, including former Presidents, will not allow him perform better if he wins the poll.

He said the forces were interested in the defeat of President Buhari only and not in the future of Nigeria.

Musa said: “Buhari has failed but Atiku will fail even more because of Atiku’s connection with some forces, among them, former Presidents, who are the root of the rot we are now facing in this country.

“For Atiku to align with them for whatever reason, is more dangerous than Buhari, because all they have to tell Nigerians is that they want to defeat Buhari but is that all Nigerians want to know?

“Nigerians want to know what is the qualitative and demonstrative character and differences between Atiku and Buhari and between APC and PDP.

“There is nothing; so it’s a question of choice between two devils. The only thing is that we are faced with such a situation and we can’t have a credible alternative like we had when former President Badamasi Babangida established two political parties.

“One to the left and other other one to the right, calling one SDP and the other NRC, and if you want to participate in politics then, you have no choice but to select one of the two and there is nothing you could do about it.

“So if we still face that kind of situation today, whether you support Atiku or Buhari or support PDP or APC, we don’t pray to have such a situation.

“But if we do face such situation, then it’s better to support Buhari because he is a lesser problem to Atiku.

“Because Atiku, with him being rich and with the support of those forces, we will have a greater task in handling him.”

On whether Atiku’s business experience could help revive Nigeria’s economy, Musa said the country didn’t need a business man to control its destiny.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

