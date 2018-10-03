Buhari Speaks with Leah’s Mother, Assures of Her Safe Return Soon

The presidency said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari personally spoke with Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, mother of Leah, the Dapchi secondary school girl still held by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a State House Press Release on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Presiden Buhari assured Mrs Sharibu of Leah’s return alongside other captives.

He assured her that his administration will do everything it would take to bring her daughter back home.

Leah was abducted alongside about 109 of her schoolmates on February 19 in their school in Yobe State.

About a month later on March 21, over 100 of the girls were released in a deal with the Nigerian government, with Leah the only one still with the Boko Haram.

Leah was held back by her captors, reportedly because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Since then, the government has been under pressure to negotiate her release, alongside those remaining in captivity among the school girls captured four years earlier in Chibok, Borno State by the same terror group.

According to the Wednesday State House statement, Buhari “consoled the Sharibu family and assured the parents that the Federal Government would do its utmost for the safety and security of their daughter.”

The statement quoted the President as telling Mrs Sharibu: “I convey my emotion, the strong commitment of my administration and the solidarity of all Nigerians to you and your family as we will do our best to bring your daughter home in peace and safety.”

It said Buhari assured the mother that his heart was with her family, as that of the entire nation which continues to pray for the safe return of “our daughter, Leah.”

The President in his official twitter page on Wednesday confirmed that he indeed spoke with Mrs Sharibu.

He also laid emphasis on the unstoppable determination of his administration to see to the return of the girls.

The President further assured Nigerians that their prayers and good thoughts are surely with Leah and the other girls.

He said: “Today I spoke with Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, to reiterate our determination to bring her daughter Leah back home safely. The thoughts & prayers of all Nigerians are with the Sharibu family, & the families of all those still in captivity. We will do everything we can to bring them back”

