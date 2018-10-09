Claims of Naira Rain During PDP Convention, False – PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the claims of vote-buying at its national convention as false and completely unfounded.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the false claim was part of the desperation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discredit the process of the convention which had “been acclaimed as the best in our political history.”

He said that such allegation from the APC was not unexpected given that it had tried everything possible to scuttle the national convention and presidential primary but failed.

Ologbondiyan said that the whole world watched with excitement as 12 aspirants contested the PDP Presidential primary, where delegates drawn from respected Nigerians across the country, freely voted for a candidate of their choice.

He added that to the amusement of Nigerians, the APC conducted a non-contested convention in which it declared President Buhari as “winner” with over 14 million votes.

He said that it was strange that the APC declared a candidate as winner when there was never a contest.

He advised APC to steer clear of its party and get ready for issue-based campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“It is instructive to state that their attempt at smear campaign against our candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will fail as Nigerians are interested only in the candidate that can make a turnaround of the ugly situation.”

