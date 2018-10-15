Commercial Sex Workers Have Taken Over Legislative Quarters, Speaker Raises Alarm

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, has raised the alarm over the influx of commercial sex workers around the Legislative Quarters, GRA, Benin City.

Adjoto raised the alarm on Monday, during the ministerial briefing by the State Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mika Amanokha, at the Stste House of Assembly.

He noted that the teenage commercial sex workers mill around the Legislative Quarters and the hotels around its environs between the hours of 9 pm and dawn, going about naked.

According to Adjoto: “Between Royal Marble Hotel and the gates of the Legislative Quarters, female youths going naked, youths between the ages of 17, 18, going naked.”

He therefore urged the Commissioner to put machinery in place to check the ugly trend.

Responding, the Commissioner, who said it was not the jurisdiction of his ministry to stop the commercial sex workers from the area, however added that information available to him indicated that they are business people and that he has no right to stop them.

“Mr. Speaker, that control does not fall in the purview of my ministry. Yes, they are youths, it appears that the people I see, or the people as I am told that go around there are business people. I do not have the right to stop them. I haven’t gone around there at night to see what’s going on.”

At that point, the Speaker, Adjoto, was forced to ask; “what kind of business are they​ transacting, youths going naked, between the ages of 17 and 18, you say they are in business?”

Amanokha responded: “Mr. Speaker, I take very strong note of that, I will drive around the area there to see what is going on there.”

Earlier, while briefing the lawmakers on achievements of his ministry, Amanokha disclosed that over 200 cases of fire outbreak were recorded between January and September in the state.

He added that properties worth several millions of naira were saved during the outbreaks and that no life was lost.

The Commissioner also disclosed that a total of N15.3m was generated internally by the ministry, against the target revenue of N24m.

He said the revenue was generated from renewal fees by social clubs, voluntary organisations, churches, among others.

He however attributed the low revenue generation to the ongoing renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

He expressed optimism that the targeted revenue would be realised within the months of the year, as more social activities do take place during the Yuletide period.

The Speaker urged the ministry to improve on its revenue generations by exploring all the necessary avenues within its jurisdiction.

