Confusion Marks Lagos APC Governorship in Lagos

Confusing is rocking the Tuesday’s governorship primary election in Lagos State.

This is as the the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress sent from Abuja to monitor the party’s governorship primary said it has nullified the exercise held across the 20 local government areas of the state on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the committee, Clement Ebri, who addressed the press around 4.30pm at Protea Hotel, Alausa, said the election could not have held because the committee was still expecting the list of representatives of one of the two aspirants.

The primary is being contested by Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ebri did not mention the camp that defaulted on the modalities for the election.

However, National Publicity Secretary of party, Yekini Nabena, said he is not aware of any cancellation of the primary; thus putting paid to report of any such cancellation.

“I am not aware (of any such cancellation),” the spokesperson said minutes after he released a statement announcing the cancellation of the primary in Imo State.

A former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, had openly endorsed Sanwo-Olu to contest the governorship seat, citing non-adherence to the developmental blueprint for the state as a reason for his opposition to the sitting Governor, Ambode.

