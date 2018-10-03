Court Orders INEC, PDP to Accept Kashamu’s Delegates from Ogun

A Federal High Court sittin in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept the list of candidates and delegates submitted to them by a faction of the party in Ogun State loyal to Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

The court also ordered INEC and the Uche Secondus-led National leadership of PDP to immediately dissolve the Sunday gubernatorial primaries that elected Oladipupo Adebutu as the party’s governorship candidate for 2019 general election.

The court made the orders on Tuesday.

Recall the national leadership of the PDP expelled Kashamu and his key supporters from the party recently.

The court, which ruled in favour of the Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP executive committee, ordered that recognition should be given to the delegates’ conference organised for the purpose of the 2019 general election.

The ruling was based on a motion for interlocutory injunction.

Counsel to the factional chapter of the party, Ricky Tarfa, noted that the court had on September 28 ordered that the defendants be put on notice and adjourned till October 2 for definite hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction.

At the resumed proceedings, Tuesday, Tarfa told the court that he was ready to move the motion because all the parties had been served and the court was bound by its records.

Justice Abubakar Shittu, after going through the case file, noted that the court was satisfied from the proof of service and affidavit in support that all the defendants had been duly served. The Judge said no reasons were given by the defendants for failure to file any document to counter the plaintiffs claims, and they did not send any legal representation.

In his ruling, the Judge said the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, having not been controverted, were granted.

One of the reliefs include: “An interim order directing the 1st Defendant (INEC) to accept or process only the list of candidates of the PDP for the 2019 general election in Ogun State authenticated by the plaintiffs as having emerged from primaries conducted by them for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship elections and submitted by the Plaintiffs or their authorized nominees pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The court adjourned hearing in the substantive suit till November 7, 2018.

