Court Sentences 75-year-old Man to 7 Years Imprisonment for Defiling Minor

A magistrate in Edo State has sentenced a 75-year-old man, identified as Boyi Okoiyawo, to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine for defiling a ten-year old girl.

The convict was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Nosa Musoe, by an Igarra Magistrate Court,, Akoko Edo, who described the convict as not truthful and lacked integrity.

During the trial, the court was informed that the incident occurred in April 2017 when the victim was lured by the convict to his house under the guise of sending her on errands.

Medical examinations conducted at the General Hospital, Igarra revealed that the victim had been sexually assaulted.

Father of the victim who gave his name as John Sule said he was happy with the imprisonment of Boyi Okoiyawo who defiled his daughter last year.

“The many court adjournments could not weaken my resolve to have justice and I am happy that the court finally found Boyi guilty and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment without fine.”

“My special appreciation goes to Braveheart Initiative (BHI) Team for their support”.

Roland Aiyejina, Coordinator of Ososo Vigilante Group, expressed appreciation to the court for standing on the side of justice and for Braveheart Initiative for remaining steadfast in spite of pressure from emissaries and community leaders mobilized by friends of the rapist to stop prosecution.

Founder of BHI, Priscilla Usiobaifo said one of the objectives the group is to facilitate the recovery of abused children and women from gender-based violence.

