Customs Intercepts Bus Loaded with Military Camouflages in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ said on Thursday it intercepted a bus carrying two big sacks containing military uniforms and boots along the Ijebu-Ode expressway.

The bus with registration number: JJT 905 XB, was intercepted on Wednesday.

Customs said the bus belongs to Chimezie Motors Nigeria Limited.

Mohammed Aliyu, the Customs unit boss, told journalists in Lagos Thursday that the military wares were arrested after a security tip-off from concerned Nigerians.

“This is national security. Though they are not much but the damage that will bliyu said his unit also seized 22 cars, including nine bulletproof ones.

He said the cars, which worth about N1.2bn, were intercepted inside a bush in Idiroko axis of Ogun State while others raided in different hidden warehouses in Lagos.

“This is the second time I will be briefing the press since I was here. The first time, I told you how we seized contraband goods worth N1.5bn within two weeks in office.

“Now, we have seized 22 cars which nine are bulletproof worth about N9.27m while other non-bulletproof worth N2.4m.”

He said his officers intercepted 11,000 bags of 50 kilogrammes rice barely one month after it seized 3,000 bags.

“We seize bags of rice on daily basis. If you wait a bit, you will see my officers bring in seized bags of rice. Most times. They come in convoy and immediately they see our officers, some will escape while others arrested.”

Other seizures made include 25 litres of vegetable oil and 245 parcels of India hemp worth N19m.

“We don’t have any arrested suspects,” Aliyu added.

“They ran away. If you are in the bush, they always come in twos-the and passenger. Immediately you flag them, they will know they are in danger. They will abandon the vehicle and run away. That is why we don’t (make) any arrest.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

