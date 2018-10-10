Don’t Come to APC, Party Tells Fayose, Bury Thought I’m not Coming

The Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, asked the outgoing Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose, to bury any thought of defecting to the party.

APC advised Fayose, to look elsewhere for political sanctuary, should he decide to dump the Peoples Democratic Party.

Paul Omotoso, Chairman of the party in the state, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti.

“Fayose should not think of moving from PDP to APC, until he clears himself of several criminal cases hanging on his neck,” Omotoso stated.

Omotoso was reacting to reports where Fayose threatened to quit the PDP.

Fayose had threatened to leave the PDP in protest over the outcome of the party’s primary election which saw former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, winning the PDP presidential ticket, while Fayose’s choice, Aminu Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor came second.

However, Fayose in his reaction, said that he won’t leave the PDP for the APC, advising the ruling party to bury the notion.

Fayose said APC should not dissipate its energy on the thought because he will never come to APC.

“APC my foot! I will never have anything to do with APC.

“For the party’s leaders to be saying that Fayose is coming to APC amounts to unnecessary dissipation of energy.

“I will never, ever, go to APC and will never ever have anything to do with the party,” he vowed.

