Edo PDP Lauds Obaseki for Declaring 3-day Mourning Period for Anenih

Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has commended the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, for declaring a three-day mourning period in honour of the late former Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Tony Anenih.

Obaseki had during a condolence visit to the deceased’s family on Tuesday, declared that as a mark of honour for Chief Anenih, the Governor declared three days of mourning in the State, starting from Wednesday, October 31st till Friday, November 2.

He also expressed the state government’s resolve to give the late Chief Anenih a state burial, while flags are to be flown at half-mast in the state.

The Edo PDP in a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, and released to journalisits in Benin, said Obaseki’s recognition is a clear departure from antagonistic politics of the past.

“PDP is pleasantly surprised and grateful to read that Edo State government has declared a three day mourning period effective Wednesday, October 31, to Friday, November 2, and ordered that flags should be flown at half-mast in honour of our national leader and former Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Tony Anenih, who passed away on Sunday, October 28.

“There is no doubt that Chief Tony Anenih was an illustrious son of Edo State whose every action was geared towards the development of the country as well as advancement of the Edo nation.

“This recognition and honour by his Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki is a breath of fresh air and a departure from the antagonistic, vitriolic and foul past that was unfortunately introduced to the politics of Edo state in the last 10 years,” Orbih noted.

